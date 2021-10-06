West Africa: UK Deploys Naval Ship to Nigeria, 4 Other West Africa Nations to Tackle Insecurity

Royal Navy patrol ship, HMS Trent, is setting sail to the waters of the Gulf of Guinea as she heads for security patrols and a mission to support allies in West Africa.

A statement signed by Ndidiamaka Eze, Pressans Public Affairs Officer/Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the British High Commission, in Nigeria, revealed that the River-Class patrol ship would visit Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Gambia and Cape Verde.

It said it would take part in French-led multinational training exercises that would bring together international partners in the region, known as Exercise Grand African Nemo.

It said HMS Trent, which is the first Royal Navy vessel to operate in the region for three years, would conduct maritime security patrols as well as support partner navies by helping them to develop key maritime skills and develop plans for future operations in the region.

According to the statement, the deployment is a clear signal of the UK's commitment to being more persistently engaged in the region, through which more than £6 billion of UK trade passes every year.

The statement quoted the UK's Armed Forces Minister, James Haeppey, as saying, "This deployment shows the Integrated Review in action. It demonstrates how a truly Global Britain is stepping up on the world stage to tackle shared international security challenge.

"Working hand-in-hand with our allies, we are utilising our forward-deployed Armed Forces to tackle threats at the source, making the world a safer place for all."

The statement noted the vessel would carry on board a contingent of Royal Marines from 42 Commando, which would train partner forces across the region in skills like boarding and searching of suspicious vessels, as well as evidence handling and medical skills.

It quoted UK's Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, as saying, "Nigeria is an important and valued defence partner for the UK in West Africa.

"Our two countries face many shared threats and we are keen to work with Nigeria to defeat these and to help improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, including in areas such as counter-piracy."