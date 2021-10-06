South Africa: The Curious, the Late and the Good in the 2021 Annual Report Season

analysis

Days before his Correctional Services contract ended, Arthur Fraser praised his team for an unqualified audit. Now Justice and Correctional Services' Ronald Lamola has asked Parliament for extra time to table the annual report, which includes the financials, because it's not quite yet done.

On 20 September, then-Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser said in a statement, he "is bowing out with a great sense of pride, leaving behind a stable and resilient correctional service which has obtained an unqualified audit outcome... ".

Fraser, who left five days later, would have seen the Auditor-General's audit -- unqualified after four consecutive qualified audits -- that had been delivered to the department on 15 September.

On 28 September Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola wrote to Parliament to say the annual report, including financial statements, would be tabled late.

That's because a series of processes must unfold after the Auditor-General delivers the audit, which itself had been delayed because of the impact of Covid-19. These processes include the departmental audit committee finalising its report, annual report layout and design, and submission for the final nod to the Auditor-General and then to the minister for sign off.

"The department will ensure that the...