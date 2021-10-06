South Africa: DA Will Erect Its 'Racist vs Heroes' Posters Throughout Ethekwini

analysis

The DA has sparked outrage after erecting posters in Phoenix, eThekwini, calling those who defended their communities during the July unrest 'heroes'. The ANC has accused the opposition party of promoting racism and violence.

Democratic Alliance (DA) local government election posters that have been erected in Phoenix, eThekwini, and branded "shameful and fascist in nature" by the provincial ANC will be going up all over the metro, DA KZN chairperson and campaign manager Dean Macpherson told Daily Maverick on Tuesday evening.

Macpherson said the party started erecting the posters in Phoenix because: "You have to start somewhere, and we are going north to south".

The two-tier posters are branded with the DA logo, albeit with a darker blue background. The first line reads: "THE ANC CALLED YOU RACISTS", followed below by: "THE DA CALLS YOU HEROES".

The reference is to the violent civil unrest and looting that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and, to a lesser extent, Gauteng, in July.

The riots started with sporadic incidents just hours after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on contempt of court charges (he has since been released on medical parole) and spiralled into an orgy of violence, arson and theft.

In the absence of...