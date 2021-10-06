South Africa: We Are the Kings of Wishful Thinking On Retirement

analysis

With our unemployment numbers being what they are, especially among the youth, it is worrying that older people think they will just carry on earning a living into their old age. Chris Eddy, Head of Investments at 10X Investments, has a look at SA's retirement saving crisis in the context of the country's changing population pyramid.

The 2021 edition of the 10X Retirement Reality Report points to a deteriorating pension outlook for South Africans. In the wake of the pandemic, even fewer now look forward to a comfortable retirement. This is evident across all age groups, demographics and income levels.

The 10X report is based on the annual Brand Atlas Survey, which tracks the lifestyles of the 15 million economically active South Africans in households earning more than R8,000 per month. Alarmingly, this modest cut-off already excludes two-thirds of households in the country.

Within the 'fortunate' minority, half the respondents still don't save because they have nothing left at the end of the month. And even among those who are saving, just 7% anticipate a comfortable retirement; 79% fear they won't have enough or feel unsure.

It is surely no coincidence that 71% of the respondents in this half also...