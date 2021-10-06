South Africa: What Is Behind the Massive Cataract Surgery Backlogs in Gauteng?

analysis

As World Sight Day approaches on 14 October, Gauteng faces the damning reality that thousands of cataract patients wait up to two years to receive the simple life-changing surgery.

Gauteng's confirmed backlog for cataract operations has crept up to just under 14,000 people, although some ophthalmologists believe the number is at least triple this -- given Covid-19 disruptions. The provincial department of health, however, remains silent on any catch-up plans it may have.

The Democratic Alliance member of the Gauteng legislature, Jack Bloom, says the response to his questions in the legislature by Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, the MEC for Gauteng Health, revealed that the worst backlogs are at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, then Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital, and George Mukhari Hospital.

A patient during the cataract surgery blitz at Leratong Hospital holds his file close to his face to see better. Cataracts are small cloudy patches that develop on the lens in the eye that can result in significantly impaired vision. (Photo: Rosetta Msimango / Spotlight)

"The waiting times are also very variable, the longest being two years at Mamelodi Hospital, 22 months at Sebokeng Hospital and 18 months at the Chris Hani and George Mukhari hospitals," says Bloom....