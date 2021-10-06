South Africa: Skirmishes With Language - Unisa Can't Abandon Afrikaans As Medium of Instruction, Court Rules

opinion

The recent Constitutional Court judgment invalidating a decision by Unisa to discontinue Afrikaans as a language of learning and teaching at the institution surprised many of us. But on closer inspection, the judgment is not as impactful as it may appear. Moreover, the judgment raises important questions about the duty of universities to offer more courses in indigenous African languages, and the duty of the government to fund this.

The South African Constitution recognises Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, siSwati, Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Afrikaans, English, isiNdebele, isiXhosa and isiZulu as South Africa's official languages. Recognising the historically diminished use and status of the indigenous languages of South Africa because of colonialism and apartheid, section 6(2) of the Constitution imposes a duty on the state to "take practical and positive measures to elevate the status and advance the use of these languages" to ensure, in accordance with section 6(4), that all official languages "enjoy parity of esteem" and are treated equitably.

It would be difficult to argue that the state is fulfilling its obligations in this regard and that all official languages currently enjoy "parity of esteem", or that they are all treated equitably by the state and state institutions. (Incidentally, the term "parity...