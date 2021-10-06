Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Extend Mozambique Military Mission to Combat Insurgency

Tadeu Andre/MSF
(File photo).
5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says the intervention still faces a few critical months.

Regional leaders have extended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) military mission which intervened in Mozambique in July to combat an Islamist insurgency in the country's northernmost Cabo Delgado province.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (Samim) was due to end on October 15, but presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana and Hage Geingob of Namibia met in Pretoria on Tuesday to assess its progress so far. They said its achievements had been "remarkable" and decided to extend its deployment beyond the initial three months, without putting a new time limit on the mission.

Ramaphosa told the summit that despite the progress which Samim had made in restoring peace and stability to Cabo Delgado, its work was not complete, "and the coming few months will be critical in shaping the trajectory of the SADC intervention in Mozambique".

Ramaphosa chairs SADC's security organ troika and Masisi and Geingob are its other current members. Nyusi attended the summit because the mission in his country was its sole topic.

The communique from the summit said nothing about financing nor expanding the size...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X