South Africa: Fascism - It's a Confusing Bunch of Sticks... and Stones Which Can Break Your Bones

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mike Wills

Anybody and everybody can be called a fascist these days. So much so that the word has lost any real meaning. We need to go back into the thickets of some nasty history to find out what it really means to be fascist.

It's the epithet du jour. Woke warriors engaging in cancel culture potentially are fascists according to The Economist nogal. Those same woke warriors will merrily spray the word around in the direction of Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott who has effectively banned abortion in his state, the Ku Klux Klan, Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Marine Le Pen in France, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those on the right still call Fidel Castro a fascist. And any government micromanaging civil liberties in the battle against coronavirus (yes, I am talking about you Jacinda Ardern) has copped the label as well.

Heck, I even described the EFF as fascist on the radio last week.

Clearly, fascism has got conflated with populism, dictatorial tendencies, totalitarianism, suppression of freedom of speech and a bunch of other stuff to the point where it has no real meaning. Professor Richard Griffiths of the University of Wales, quoted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

