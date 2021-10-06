South Africa: A Better Tomorrow - the Challenges and Changes of Marine Protected Areas

analysis

A sense of exclusion among coastal communities could hold back the drive to extend marine protected areas. Maxcine Kater reports on efforts to change that.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When Steve Nkosi (not his real name), his family and neighbours want fish to eat, it's never a struggle to catch them. They live in Mabibi, a remote community on a narrow stretch of land between the sea and Lake Sibaya in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Fish are abundant here, partly because commercial fishing is not allowed. Mabibi falls within the iSimangaliso Marine Protected Area (MPA), where regulations for inshore and offshore areas and designated zones restrict certain fishing practices or equipment or bar entry to fishing vessels. It makes up part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which attracts tourists from far and wide. Many stay in guest lodges in the area, which provide jobs for some of Nkosi's neighbours in a part of the country where formal employment is scarce.

But, as tangible as these benefits are, many people in Mabibi and other far northern parts of the World Heritage Site feel excluded, said Nkosi. Some feel that the environmental regulations, all...