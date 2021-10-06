South Africa: News of Udemy Nasdaq IPO Shows That Naspers/Prosus Still Has the Midas Touch

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

With online learning company Udemy announcing on Wednesday it intends to go public, Naspers/Prosus is heading for another boost, following an astounding six-year-old investment with returns that are just fall-on-your-back extraordinary.

The Nasdaq listing price for Udemy has not been announced yet, but the speculation is that Udemy is targeting an IPO value of between $6-billion and $8-billion.

This will be music to the ears of Naspers/Prosus investors, who have seen the company drop by 25% year-to-date, and its management, which started investing in Udemy in 2016.

Naspers/Prosus has invested $121-million into Udemy, and currently has a 13.98% stake. Even at the low end of listing expectations, that would be a return of around 600%.

Even though in percentage terms, this is thumping, compared to Prosus's market cap of €141-billion it's pretty small potatoes. But it does demonstrate that the company can still pick 'em.

And, of course, it's hard to know how the listing will go. The company's revenue grew by 55.6% to $429.9-million in 2020 from a year earlier, according to its IPO filing. Not that anyone cares, it did lose money in that period, incurring a net loss of $77.6-million.

But clearly, the coronavirus period has been...

