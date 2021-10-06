Uganda: Government to Introduce Zoo Management Course

The Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Education Centre (UWEC), Mr James Musinguzi has said they are set to introduce a zoo management course in higher institutions of learning to solve the problem of lack of zookeepers in and outside the country.

"At the moment we have a very high demand for zookeepers across the world. One of the challenges we have got is that our zookeepers here at Entebbe have been poached and taken to the United Arab Emirates, United States, South Africa," he said.

Mr Musinguzi made the remarks during the international zookeepers' day celebrations held at UWEC headquarters in Entebbe.

"We are currently in talks with the Directorate of Industrial Training to introduce this as a practical course in Uganda where we can have animal keepers trained and certified by the directorate which is supporting us to develop the curriculum starting at the certificate level," he said.

Mr Musinguzi said the zoo management course will be key in job creation and economic emancipation of Ugandans.

"We feel we can contribute to the creation of jobs for our fellow Ugandans by establishing the course so that they can get skills for employment both on private facilities in Uganda as a way of promoting sustainable wildlife utilization and also getting jobs outside the country," he said.

Mr Musinguzi who launched three publications on animal breeding, husbandry written by zookeepers said they need to publish their work on a daily basis to contribute to the body of knowledge in promoting sustainable wildlife conservation and utilization.

"Communities and people out there would like to keep some of these animals in terms of game ranching, they need to be guided on what is required like the size of enclosure, husbandry, food, medicines, all these are going to be summarized for prospective wildlife ranchers, utilisers to effectively look after the wildlife," he said.

The lead researcher for the publications Dr James Watuwa said the declaration comes at a time when many animal species are in great peril across the globe.

"Stewardship is the last hope for many endangered species and the professionals who devote their lives to saving species by way of conservation and breeding programs, education outreach, and research work tirelessly to save these animals," he said.