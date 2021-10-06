South Africa: The Pursuit of Social Justice Has Become More Critical Than Ever, but There Are Mountains to Climb

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thuli Madonsela

It is only with the support and collaboration of government, civil society, big business, academia and every ordinary South African and global citizen, that we will be able to make the ideal of social justice a lived reality for everyone in South Africa. We owe this to all of us for peace and sustainable development.

Mountain climbing is one of my favourite hobbies. The chance to enjoy the crisp mountain air, to marvel at the magnificence of Mother Nature, and to share this with friends and new acquaintances is something I value and cherish.

I must hasten to say that I have the Nelson Mandela Foundation and its partnership with the Imbumba Foundation on the #Trek4Mandela -- #Caring4Girls initiative to thank for reacquainting me with this childhood pleasure.

In recent months I have tackled several hikes and climbs. This includes twice summiting Kilimanjaro, the last one on Mandela Day a few weeks ago. This excruciatingly challenging climb tests your resilience and commitment. As you summit one peak you realise there are more to climb and more summits to achieve till you reach the last peak.

It tests your mind, body and spirit, and you only succeed because of the support...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X