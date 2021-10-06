South Africa: The Pursuit of Social Justice Has Become More Critical Than Ever, but There Are Mountains to Climb

opinion

It is only with the support and collaboration of government, civil society, big business, academia and every ordinary South African and global citizen, that we will be able to make the ideal of social justice a lived reality for everyone in South Africa. We owe this to all of us for peace and sustainable development.

Mountain climbing is one of my favourite hobbies. The chance to enjoy the crisp mountain air, to marvel at the magnificence of Mother Nature, and to share this with friends and new acquaintances is something I value and cherish.

I must hasten to say that I have the Nelson Mandela Foundation and its partnership with the Imbumba Foundation on the #Trek4Mandela -- #Caring4Girls initiative to thank for reacquainting me with this childhood pleasure.

In recent months I have tackled several hikes and climbs. This includes twice summiting Kilimanjaro, the last one on Mandela Day a few weeks ago. This excruciatingly challenging climb tests your resilience and commitment. As you summit one peak you realise there are more to climb and more summits to achieve till you reach the last peak.

It tests your mind, body and spirit, and you only succeed because of the support...