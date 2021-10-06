South Africa: Expensive Poverty - Spotlight On the Double-Edged Sword of Aid in Africa

analysis

In his new book, the director of the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation, Dr Greg Mills, looks at the challenges and efficacy of aid in Africa.

"For aid to be successful it has to be a strategic undertaking, it has to take a long view, it has to be matched by the application of resources, it has to involve people at its centre, it has to involve process in the form of institutions and it has to involve leadership willing to make tough decisions about those priorities, and whether they put themselves relative to their people," said Dr Greg Mills at a Daily Maverick webinar on Tuesday.

The webinar was also the virtual launch of Mills' new book, Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How it Can Work. To shed light on some of the issues discussed in his book, Mills was joined by Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and Movement for Democratic Change vice-president and former Zimbabwean finance minister Tendai Biti.

The book focuses not on eliminating the system of aid, but on limiting the flaws in the system of aid, said Mills, who is among the foremost analysts of economic and political development in Africa, following a career of research...