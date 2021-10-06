South Africa: Mine 2021 Report - PWC Crunches the Numbers On South African Mining Sector's Banner Year

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

In the face of a dysfunctional regulator, unreliable and costly power supplies, social unrest and mafia-like shakedowns, South Africa's mining sector has had a banner year, thanks to global commodity prices. PwC has crunched the numbers in its annual report on the country's mining sector.

The numbers are off the charts.

According to PwC, revenue from mining sales for the financial year (FY) 2021 for the platinum group metals (PGMs) sector reached R300.7-billion - double the R150.9-billion posted in FY 2020. Mining sales for iron ore hit R116-billion compared with R72.7-billion last year. For gold, the figures rose to R102.6-billion from R80.7-billion.

Total mining sales shot up to almost R793-billion from around R558-billion in 2020. The sector's impact on gross domestic product (GDP) climbed to R921.2-billion from R803.3-billion. Dividends paid out doubled, while debt was slashed across the industry.

"The aggregate tax expense for the mining companies was R91bn with an effective tax rate of 27%. This represents a staggering 250% increase from the previous period and was driven by the increased profitability of the mining sector," PwC said.

The sector's net profit soared to R274-billion from R71-billion - an increase of 285%.

"The growth in SA's mining industry confirms...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X