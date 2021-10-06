South Africa: SA's Democratic Resilience Stretched to Breaking Point By a Turbulent, Disastrous Year of Living Dangerously

analysis

As the local government elections approach, one would expect most to see it as the perfect opportunity to express grievances and aspirations through the ballot. And yet we see the persistent trend of waning buy-in and disillusionment in democratic participation.

Gugu Resha is the Machel-Mandela Fellow at The Brenthurst Foundation.

In South Africa, Covid-19 introduced a new set of challenges to already strained public finances, the health system and the political landscape. As South Africans conclude the voter registrations for the local elections in November, it would be expected that most citizens would be enthusiastically preparing to hold their leaders accountable for the poor decisions that we saw during the pandemic.

South Africans voters have been steadily declining over six elections, and if one looks at the trend, as demonstrated by democracy expert Collette Schulz-Herzenberg, in The South African non-voter: An analysis, it is clear this will be no exception. More than 13 million eligible voters (out of over 40 million) have not registered to vote, which is one in three people. Based on previous trends, even fewer than those who have registered actually turn up to the polls.

To unpack this troubling lack of interest in political participation it...