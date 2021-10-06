Zimbabwe: MPs' 2022 Pre-Budget Seminar Open

6 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The 2022 MPs pre-budget seminar has been officially opened by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

This marks the beginning of the 2022 national budget cycle which will also see nationwide outreach programmes beginning next week.

In his remarks, Advocate Mudenda touched on a number of issues that have to be addressed to sustain the recovery and growth of the economy.

He bemoaned the increase in parallel market foreign currency rates that he said are threatening the success of the National Development Strategy 1.

