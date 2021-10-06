South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Penhill Occupancy

press release

First group of Penhill residents move into temporary residential units

The Catalytic Welmoed Estate Development, better known as Penhill, will yield an estimated 8 000 housing opportunities over two phases, and is making good progress. The first group of 16 farm land occupants, from the informal settlement on a section of the property, moved into the recently constructed 292 Temporary Residential Units (TRA).

Further residents are expected to move into their homes during the course of the week. These TRA's, which are on a designated portion of the 200ha of land owned by the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS), has its own electricity, while water standpipes and ablution facilities are shared between the households. The TRA is the first phase of the project that will then enable civil works and permanent houses to be built.

The project which has a budget allocation of R762 million and will include a mixture of subsidised and affordable housing opportunities along with a variety of communal facilities and commercial amenities.

Since the project commenced, the following milestones have been achieved:

Contractor completed 292 TRA's,

Laid approximately 2,5km out of 7,5 km of the Bulk sewer lines

Bannerman Bridge construction has commenced and completed all substructure concrete works

Amatola Culvert temporary bypass road complete and diversion pipe has been laid

Internal roads have been completed

Subsoil drainage system and mole barrier has been completed

Welmoed Substation is 905 completed

Minister Simmers said: "Today we're reaching an important milestone, particularly since we're providing improved and safer living conditions to the families that are moving into these TRAs. Id like to encourage residents to take up this TRA opportunity so that we can finalise this housing project and ensure that more people can live with dignity".

One of the beneficiaries that's moving into the TRA, Mrs Morkel said: "We're so happy to move in here, because our previous structure was not secure or comfortable. During winter, we always experienced flooding and this is also the first time that we have access to electricity. At least this is not permanent, and this space is good for us".

Simmers added: "I'm also pleased to note that as we celebrating Transport Month, an access bridge is being constructed. By doing this, we're ensuring that access and internal roads into the property are safe and user friendly for both vehicles and pedestrians. This Bannerman Bridge is well underway and we're looking forward to its completion, as it will directly link this community to the economic hub and the industrial area, while also making it easier to commute to work and access the schools as well the transport hub.

We will continue to work with all those who are committed to see this development come to fruition. As the Western Cape Government, we further remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society".