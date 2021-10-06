South Africa: It's Election Time and Politicians Will Be Kissing Babies - Yet Their Silence On Early Childhood Development Is Deafening

opinion

Local government elections take place on 1 November this year: posters are displayed, visits to local communities are taking place often accompanied by marching bands, in some municipalities streets are being cleaned, grass verges cut, traffic poles painted - you get the picture. Promises are made, there is back-slapping and hand-shaking and politicians of all parties are kissing babies again. We last saw this five years ago. In summary, politicians have begun wooing the electorate.

Conspicuous by its absence, but not unexpected, is that not one party or candidate has yet spoken to the electorate about their policy on meeting the needs of South Africa's youngest children and what they would do for young children were they to be elected and govern. This is not surprising and mirrors provincial and national precedent. However, as 1 November approaches, these very same politicians will kiss more and more babies.

