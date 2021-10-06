Zimbabwe: Bars Reopen for Fully Vaccinated Patrons Only

5 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Cabinet Tuesday allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen their doors to only patrons fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

In her weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government had noted with concern the loss of income and employment for people in that sector.

"Cabinet notes, with concern that the continued closure of licensed bars and nightclubs has resulted in not only in loss of income and unemployment but also resulted in the mushrooming of illegal outlets," she said.

"Cabinet, therefore, directed that all licensed bars be opened to fully vaccinated clients. Bar owners are also required to ensure that the World Health Organisation and national protocols and guidelines are enforced, failure of which their licenses will be withdrawn and will have to adhere to curfew hours."

Bars and nightclubs have been closed for more than a year as the country tried to contain the spread of the deadly global Covid-19 pandemic.

Only bottle stores, hotels, lodges, and licensed supermarkets have been selling alcohol.

Schools and most businesses reopened last month after closing since last June as the Covid-19 third wave took its toll in the country.

