South Africa: Disgrace - the Word That Sums Up the Chief Justice Nominations of John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane

opinion

Another word: Grotesque. Here's why.

Once upon a time, this country was inhabited by giants such as Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo and Steve Biko. Each had a clear vision of a South Africa purged of racism, able to heal the wounds of more than 300 years of colonial and apartheid oppression and ensuring that the human agency of the majority of the country would be restored.

Hlumelo Biko's book Black Consciousness: A Love Story, which documents the relationship between his parents, Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele, provides a moving, indeed inspiring account of the manner in which his parents, and others with them, conceived of the idea of a truly non-racial society which eradicated the very racist foundations of that built over more than 300 years and the struggle to ensure that Black South Africans reasserted both their dignity and central role in the construction of a democratic country

How we have failed to live up to this vision!

If any further justification is required, look no further than the grotesque nominations of Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the post of Chief Justice, both nominations being justified in the name of...