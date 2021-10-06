South Africa: Disgrace - the Word That Sums Up the Chief Justice Nominations of John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane

5 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

Another word: Grotesque. Here's why.

Once upon a time, this country was inhabited by giants such as Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo and Steve Biko. Each had a clear vision of a South Africa purged of racism, able to heal the wounds of more than 300 years of colonial and apartheid oppression and ensuring that the human agency of the majority of the country would be restored.

Hlumelo Biko's book Black Consciousness: A Love Story, which documents the relationship between his parents, Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele, provides a moving, indeed inspiring account of the manner in which his parents, and others with them, conceived of the idea of a truly non-racial society which eradicated the very racist foundations of that built over more than 300 years and the struggle to ensure that Black South Africans reasserted both their dignity and central role in the construction of a democratic country

How we have failed to live up to this vision!

If any further justification is required, look no further than the grotesque nominations of Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for the post of Chief Justice, both nominations being justified in the name of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X