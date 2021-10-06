Malawi: Mybucks Donates K1 Million Towards Ippm Lakeshore Conference

MyBucks Banking Corporation has supported the Institute of People Management in Malawi with a donation of K1 million as sponsorship towards the upcoming IPPM Lakeshore Conference scheduled for November 4-6.

IPPM's president, Godwin Sam Ng'oma said: "The conference will be held under the theme 'Embracing Professionalism, ethical behaviour and integrity in Human Resource Management practice in the changing World'.

"It is stressing on the changing world because we do know that the world is changing in the way we interact and the way we do business which HR should be in the forefront when it comes to the working models whilst making sure people are still ethical in their work conduct."

Presenting the cheque to IPPM's president, Godwin Ng'oma, MyBucks' Head of Retail & SME Banking, Mayamiko Kalizang'oma said MyBucks believes HR & People Management is the root of success for every business.

He said the Bank believes the IPPM's conference will assist HR professionals in bringing more value to the table in relation to today's businesses.