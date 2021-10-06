Liberia: LISCR FC Complete Trio Signing

Monrovia — Liberia Football Giants LISCR FC have made a big statement to the rest of the league by completing their third signings of the season with the arrival of former BYC II captain Rufus Padmore, left back Sabastian Teclar and deadly winger Daniel Toe all from BYC II.

The trio completed their move to the Shipping Boys early Tuesday October after several weeks of discussion with their various managers who finally accepted the offers to join LISCR FC.

Left back Teclar has signed a three-year deal with the former Liberian Champions for an undisclosed fee.

The defender has been at since 2017 said he is happy making the move after weeks of discussion with his representative.

Teclar who won the runner-up medals with Liberia under 20 at WAFU tournament in Liberia has been in great form since joining BYC II.

The Shipping Boys new signing Daniel Toe who penned a three-year deal with LISCR FC said he is impressed with LISCR technical staff, players and is at his new club to play good football to help the former Liberian Champions to win the league.

"I had a great season last year it was because the coach motivated us as a team so coming to LISCR I know it will be the same for me which is the reason I made the decision to signed for LISCR FC"

In a separate statement the club wrote on their Social media pages welcoming their new signing.

We've completed the signing of Rufus Padmore from BYC II. Padmore joins us on a three-year deal

A new addition in attack! Shipping Boys! Let's welcome Daniel Toe. He joins us on a three-year deal from BYC II

Shipping Boys, let's welcome Sebastian Teclar. The left-back joins us on a three-year contract from BYC II.

Padmore who is considered a great addition to the club midfield expressed joy making the move to LISCR FC because of the club's past record.

"My target at LISC FC is to help the team win trophies and improve my game as a footballer."

"I am here to fight for my place on the team and also challenge for a place on the national team," he added.