Liberia: CDC Govt Prepares to Distribute Free Motorize Engines to Fishermen

Monrovia — The CDC led government through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) has disclosed the arrival of four forty foot containers of 600 pieces of Japanese Yamaha outboard engines in Monrovia.

A NaFAA press release is quoting the Director General as saying that "the 600 pieces of outboard engines are intended for free distribution to fishing cooperatives within the nine coastal counties.

Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco at the same time mentioned that the pending free distribution of the outboard engines to fisheries cooperatives across Liberia is President George Weah's CDC led government way of transforming the livelihood of local fishermen thus putting them on par with their foreign counterparts.

Hon. Glassco stated that the free motor engines are meant to enable Liberian fishermen navigate distances, increase their catch and earn sufficient money from huge fish supply on the markets.

It can be recalled months ago, NaFAA began the distribution of free thread nets in exchange of rubber nets in Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties and the exercise is expected to be extended to other coastal counties.

Meanwhile, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA is pleased to announced to the public that His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah will serve as Chief Launcher at the official launch of the 600 pieces of outboard engines in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa county on October 23, 2021.