Liberia: CDC Govt Prepares to Distribute Free Motorize Engines to Fishermen

6 October 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The CDC led government through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) has disclosed the arrival of four forty foot containers of 600 pieces of Japanese Yamaha outboard engines in Monrovia.

A NaFAA press release is quoting the Director General as saying that "the 600 pieces of outboard engines are intended for free distribution to fishing cooperatives within the nine coastal counties.

Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco at the same time mentioned that the pending free distribution of the outboard engines to fisheries cooperatives across Liberia is President George Weah's CDC led government way of transforming the livelihood of local fishermen thus putting them on par with their foreign counterparts.

Hon. Glassco stated that the free motor engines are meant to enable Liberian fishermen navigate distances, increase their catch and earn sufficient money from huge fish supply on the markets.

It can be recalled months ago, NaFAA began the distribution of free thread nets in exchange of rubber nets in Montserrado, Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties and the exercise is expected to be extended to other coastal counties.

Meanwhile, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority NaFAA is pleased to announced to the public that His Excellency President Dr. George Manneh Weah will serve as Chief Launcher at the official launch of the 600 pieces of outboard engines in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa county on October 23, 2021.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X