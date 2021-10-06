Liberia: Justin Salmon, Mark Pabai, Patrick Weah Withdraw From Liberia Squad

Monrovia — Three of the professional players invited by Lone Star coach Peter Butler have withdrawn from Liberia's squad to face Cape Verde in a doubleheader clash in the FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

Sources close to the FA and national team camp in Ghana said Justin Salmon Patrick Weah and Mark Pabai will not be part of the Butler squad due to several reasons.

Justin Salmon's pullout of the Lone Star doubleheader fixture with Cape Verde just a day after his departure from Sweden.

The creative midfielder informed the LFA he can't make the trip due to illness.

With the withdrawal of Justin, it is unclear if Butler will replace him with a local or professional player.

Justine made his debut for Liberia against the Central African Republic, a game the Lone Star won 1-0.

Also, defender Mark Pabai has once more turned down the Lone Star call.

The defender was released by his club to represent Liberia against Cape Verde but he has told the LFA he will not make the trip.

According to sources within the LFA Pabai, an air ticket was sent to him but he has refused to get on the flight.

It is believed that Pabai is still hoping to play for Holland national team and is in no rush to pledge his nationality to Liberia for now.

Unconfirmed reports say Pabai is not pleased with the allowance given players of the National team, terming One Thousand United States dollars as little while other countries are paying more than what is offered in Liberia.

Head Coach Peter Butler has expressed his love for the defender at every press conference and was hoping to work with him for once following his club official statement that Pabai will be part of Lone Star setup for the back-to-back game against Cape Verde.

Information coming out of the National team of Liberia camp says striker Patrick Weah is doubtful to make his debut for Lone Star.

The striker, according to our source, wants to represent Liberia but is facing family pressure not to put on the Red, White and Blue.

It is believed that his mother and other family members have blocked the striker from representing Liberia on grounds that Timothy Weah did not play for Liberia as son of the current president.

He is the third player who was invited for the match but will not make the list following Justin Salmon and Mark Pabai pulling out for different reasons.

Lone Star head coach Peter Butler, at a news conference recently confirmed that Patrick Weah will form part of the Lone Star squad for the back-to-back clash with Cape Verde.

The striker plays for Major League Soccer club Minnesota United, but is on loan at USL Championship club Sacramento Republic.

Butler will have 22 players to choose from in the two matches, which take place on Thursday and the following Tuesday.