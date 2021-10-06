Africa: Museveni Urges African Leaders to Strive for Unity

6 October 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Kamurungi

President Museveni has cautioned Ethiopian leaders and citizens against sectarianism, urging the leaders to work for a united Africa devoid of divisions drawn along tribal, racial, gender, religion, or social background lines.

The President was speaking in Ethiopia's Capital Addis Ababa on Monday where he witnessed the swearing in of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who assumed office for his second five-year term.

He flew to Addis Ababa after a three-day business trip in the United Arab Emirates where he officiated at the National Day for Uganda during the Dubai Expo.

"I have returned from a three-day working visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates where I went to Okusaka and Addis Ababa Ethiopia where I was honoured to speak to the people about the unity of Africa during the swearing in of my brother Aby Ahmed," Mr Museveni tweeted.

He added: "One of the obstacles we had in Uganda was the politics of identity that caused a lot of trouble. I wish the people of Ethiopia and the Prime Minister well, but think about this politics of identity or politics of issues, Africans need the latter".

Mr Museveni's comments come at a time the horn of Africa country is engrossed in an ethnic conflict in the Tigray region that has been raging for nearly a year.

The ethnic violence has become PM Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's, major challenge.

International media reported that Prime Minister Abiy expressed concern of the "heavy Price" the country is paying due to the conflict.

Several other African leaders, including Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria) and Salva Kiir (South Sudan) attended the ceremony.

According to a statement from State House, Mr Museveni held a series of meetings with the leaders of UAE, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abudhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Forces and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, prospective investors and the Uganda diaspora.

The country is participating in the prestigious Trade expo, to show case its potential, and attract investments.

