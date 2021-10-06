Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Fails to Meet Quota Payment Deadline

THE Democratic Republic of Congo missed the 30 September deadline to pay for the 27 300 metric tonnes of horse mackerel freezer of the governmental objective quota auction.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) showed interest in the leftover quota from the public auction on 9 September, through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation. The quota is worth over N$85 million at the bidding price. Ministry of finance acting spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu confirmed that treasury has not yet received the money.

"We did not receive the proof of payment as yet, but we are in close communication with the DRC embassy regarding the matter. we will provide comprehensive feedback during the course of next week (this week)," he said. The money was to be deposited into the state account no later than 10h00 on 30 September. Fisheries executive director Annely Haiphene is, however, optimistic that the DRC government will make the payment as the quota cannot be carried over to the 2022 fishing season. "The fish will remain in the water, but it is highly unlikely that they will not pay," she said.

The DRC government will be issued with the quota allocation once proof of payment is received.

The Confederation of Namibian Fishing Association asserts that the DRC government's participation in the auction should not be treated differently than other participants. The association's chairperson Matti Amukwa said the locals who participated in the auction and missed the payment deadline were disqualified.

"The rules and regulations of the auction should be equally applied. There should be no special treatment for some," said Amukwa. DRC has in the past attempted to request fishing quotas from Namibia because of the popularity of horse mackerel in that country. This request was, however, turned down by the then minister of fisheries Bernard Esau.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, about 8,7 million people in the DRC face starvation.