South Africa: Post Office Extends Drive to Deliver Parcels

The SA Post Office has found that a large number of parcels go to post office branches, but they are not collected by customers and eventually returned to the sender. The SA Post Office is now conducting a campaign to ensure that all parcels held at its branches are collected.

The Post Office sends SMS notifications and collection slips to customers and then send then again weekly for all items that were not collected. Customers awaiting delivery of their parcels are also urged to enquire at their local post office.

The successful partnerships with online shopping company Wish.com and Mail America testify to the improved levels of service at the new Post Office. Since the beginning of the agreement with Wish.com, the parcel volumes have risen rapidly.

Wish.com as well as the SA Post Office monitor progress with the delivery and collection of each parcel through the track and trace system. The partners regularly meet for quality control purposes to ensure a smooth, swift delivery process.

"We are serious about serving our customers' needs - we have introduced a culture of being obsessed with the customer," says Nomkhita Mona, Group CEO of the SA Post Office. The campaign to deliver items quickly and efficiently and to keep waiting times to a minimum is in line with this goal.

Mona believes that the organisation has a crucial role to play in the lives of South Africans - and indeed within the region. The universal service obligation is not one to be taken lightly, as the majority of the country's citizens rely solely on the large national footprint of the SA Post Office.

Leveraging on this large footprint, the organization will be rolling out a number of services in various areas to create a meaningful hub for local communities. Post Offices bring government services such as grant payments and vehicle licence payments to the people. They deliver study material to students in all corners of South Africa. They deliver eCommerce parcels, connecting both rural and urban South Africa to the worldwide marketplace.

Mona's strategy of back to basics, introduced since her arrival at the organization six months ago, has started showing results. Although the organisation had regressed, she is confident that together with her team, they can restore confidence in the SA Post Office.

