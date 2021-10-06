Namibia: Children At Bars Irk Khorixas Residents

SOME Khorixas residents are concerned about the increasing presence of children at and around local bars, especially over weekends.

Chief Petrus Ukongo of the ≠Aodaman Traditional Authority told The Namibian on Monday that he discussed the issue during a call-in programme on Kaisames FM.

"A community meeting needs to be held to address this and the engagement of all stakeholders is needed," Ukongo said. "One must be very strong as a parent to stop their children from going clubbing. As we all are aware, sometimes children have more power over their parents."

Ukongo is concerned that pupils are not making use of their time effectively to concentrate on their academic performance.

Gerson //Goagoseb, former mayor of Khorixas and owner of two bars at the town, said the issue is becoming one of the 'biggest problems' in the community. He has twice tried to deter children from being around his drinking establishments but their parents threatened to open a police case.

Children sneak out of their parents' homes to go clubbing, and also from hostels while superintendents are sleeping. At times children even frequent bars in the presence of teachers, he said.

"If teachers cannot identify them (pupils), it becomes difficult for bar owners," //Goagoseb said.

Former chairperson of the Kunene Education Forum, Mistake !Hoaeb said this issue has been ongoing for years.

"Parental involvement in schools is needed. We need to engage school boards, the police, bar owners and the whole community. Only then can we tackle this issue. If we as Khorixas residents are not serious, our children's future is doomed."

Angeline Jantze, director of education for Kunene region pointed out that legally children should not be allowed into drinking outlets.

"Bar owners are also parents. They must discourage children from entering bars, she said."

She advised parents into instil discipline in their children at home and to have a vision for their children's lives.

"Children should know the background they come from. They must study hard, finish school and plough back to the community."

Welwitchia Junior Secondary School (WJSS) principal Dolman Kavenda said schools do their part to inform parents about the prevalence of children frequenting bars.

"You know that if you go to a bar, half the children are from our school and the other half are from Cornelius Goreseb High School. We inform parents about this in meetings," Kavenda said.

She said some children in school uniforms were brought to WJSS after they were found drinking at a nearby bar during school hours. She believes the Khorixas Town Council must also play their part in addressing the issue.

WJSS board chairperson Eben Xoagub also asserts that discipline starts at home.

"If we as parents take responsibility then we can address the problem," he said.

Xaogub said councillors, bar owners, health inspectors, the police and bartenders should have a workshop on the issue.

"You cannot discipline your child, then you blame bar owners. We as parents must inform our children not to go out. Only with our permission should our children leave our homes," Xoagub said.