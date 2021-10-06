Ghana: FDA Assures Clients of Improved Services

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured its clients of improved services to them, Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA has stated.

She said clients' services were crucial for every organisations, adding that proper impression about any institution was very important.

Mrs Darko said this when the FDA marked this year's international Customer Service week in Accra on Monday where management members interacted with clients to know their concerns and pledged to work with them to ensure improved services.

The occasion was on the theme "Magic of a smile".

The Customer Service Week which is celebrated annually during the first week in October to recognise and appreciate the significance of customer's service has helped to improve organisations.

Mrs Darko said clients are very important to us and their needs are important to us"

She said similar programmes would be organised at their regional offices countrywide.

Mrs Darko commended the clients for their loyal services over the years and assured them of their dedicated services.

She urged customers to give feedback to the FDA for prompt action.

The Assembly Women for Anyah East Assembly, Ms Victoria Korang, who led a group of women to the FDA headquarters to register their product commended FDA for the initiative.

She called for more of such collaboration between them and their clients to promote their mandate.

The programme lined up to commemorate the week include presentations among staff, management would also be at the front desk to interact with clients and presentation of awards to clients.

Present at the programme were Mrs Yvonne Nkrumah, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Corporate Services, Mr James Lartey, Administration and Ms Evelyn Mintah of clients Services all of the FDA