Ghana: NPP Strategises to Break 8-Yr Governance

Wa — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to employ strategic thinking and dedication to break the eight-year jinx of governance in the country, John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP has stated.

He underscored that together with attributes such as selflessness, hard work and commitment to party affairs, the party would be able to retain power after the 2024 elections although the trend had remained no party stayed in power for eight years under the Fourth Republic.

"We only need a little effort to retain power given that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has over the last five years worked really hard to bring the country thus far and the gains must be sustained by the party that knows how to do it best," Mr Boadu stressed.

Mr Boadu stated this at the regional annual delegates' conference of the party at Wa in the Upper West Region on Saturday.

The conference which was on the theme: 'Consolidating the Gains of 2020 Elections -The Role of Stakeholders' was for party executives in the region to take stock of activities and events for the previous year and also deliberate on ways to better run the party in the region and the country at large in order for it to achieve its aim of winning elections.

Mr Boadu claimed that about 96 per cent of social policy initiatives in the country were introduced by the NPP under former President Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo and noted that when the party left office in 2008, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not maintain those initiatives.

"The NDC is incapable of advancing the development of this country; the national identification card registration for instance, which was started by former President Kufuor suffered under the NDC until the NPP regained power and we can testify to the progress we have made," he intimated.

Saanbaye Kangbere, the regional chairman of party, bemoaned lack of financial will towards the party which was tantamount to "biting the fingers that fed them".

Dr Bakye Baligi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper East Region, urged members and supporters of the party to stop sharing their difficulties and challenges with people who were not part of the elephant family but be guided by love for the party in all endeavours.