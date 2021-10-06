Ghana: Awako No More a Hearts Player - Oloboi Commordore

6 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore says the club's agreement with Hearts of Oak has been nullified after the latter failed to honour the agreement to sign Gladson Awako.

According to Mr. Commodore, Hearts agreed to pay Gladson Awako's transfer fee in two installments; the first fixed for September 13 and the second for October 2.

In an interview granted Accra based Happy FM, the Oly CEO explained that Hearts breached the contract after failing to pay the contract on October 2, 2021; thus the player must return to Great Olympics.

"We had an agreement with Hearts and they wanted to pay 50 per cent. The first installment was paid on the September 13."

He said "the second installment was to be paid on October 2 (Saturday). In the agreement, it was agreed that if they fail to pay the money, the agreement is nullified or terminated.It was signed by Vincent Sowah Odotei."

"He is currently an Olympics player and must return to us now. Any amount paid is not refundable.

Mr Commodore explained that the agreement was signed because of an experience with Hearts concerning a transfer.

"We were demanding all the amount from Hearts before we release the player because we knew this would happen.

"From October 2, there is no more an agreement with Hearts. He still has a contract with Great Olympics till October 22.

"It is in his contract that if he doesn't go abroad he will sign for Olympics."

