Ghana: GPL Dates for 2021/22 Season Revealed

6 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association has announced the dates for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League football season. The competition which kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021 is expected to round up on the weekend of June 17-20, 2022.

The first round of the season will end on the weekend of February 11-14, 2022 while the second round kicks off on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their title defence against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium before trekking to Sogakope to play WAFA on Match Day Two.

