Namibia: Geingob Responds to Rape Convict's Appointment

President Hage Geingob says newly chosen Swapo think tank member Vincent Likoro, who was sentenced to ten years' imprisonment after being convicted of rape, had approached him to be reinstated in his previous position as ministerial adviser but he (Geingob) had said no.

Likoro is currently on bail while appealing against his conviction.

Geingob's response comes after a question was posed on the appointment of Likoro as a member of the Swapo think tank at a media briefing on the latest meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this morning.

"I had a big problem with the person involved too when he was accusing me that I should reinstate him to his position of adviser because he is out of jail, he is now on bail," Geingob said. "But I said look, out of jail does not mean freed and therefore I handed the case over to the attorney general, that time comrade [Albert] Kawana, and he gave him a legal opinion to say you are not free yet," the president said.

However, Geingob also said the topic of Likoro's membership of the think tank should not be used as a diversion for the media briefing and that it is a Swapo "thing" which should be addressed with a press conference at the party's head office.

Geingob acknowledged that it could affect people if they hear the "ruling party has appointed someone who did this and this".