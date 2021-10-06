Namibia: Illegal Service Stations Could Cost Motorists - Alweendo

Minister of mines and energy Tom Alweendo says consumers could end up paying more for fuel because of the increase in the number of illegal service stations around the country.

Alweendo said this in a letter sent to the president of the Association for Local Authorities in Namibia (Alan), Katrina Shilumbu, in March this year.

The ministry's concerns come at a time when the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) has so far entered into partnerships with more than 10 companies as part of the parastatal's plan to build 33 service stations by 2024.

Towns with service station partnerships include Windhoek, Ongwediva, Mariental, Outapi, Karasburg, Khorixas, Oshakati, Otjiwarongo and Otavi.

Alweendo in his letter said a number of service stations being set up in the country are not in possession of valid retail licences.

This practice, the ministry said, is resulting in the mushrooming of service stations that ultimately leads to a lack of proper assessments to determine the outlets' profitability before they are constructed.

If the issue remains unresolved, the ministry said citizens would be subjected to an increase in fuel prices.

"Given the fact that the fuel price is controlled, unprofitable retail businesses put undue pressure on the government to increase dealer margins, resulting in higher fuel prices," Alweendo said.

He said there is a need for the ministry to conduct economic viability assessments for new service stations.

"This is necessary to prevent the high saturation of the market, which would result in business not being profitable," he said.

The ministry has already announce a petrol price increase of 60 cents per litre and a diesel price increase by 30 cents per litre for September.

The energy ministry has since requested all local authorities not to authorise the construction of new or future retail outlets or service stations in their jurisdictions unless a valid retail licence has been issued.

The service station industry has always been contentious.

The mines and energy ministry only lifted its suspension on the issuing of fuel retail sites and wholesale licences in March.

The moratorium on service stations has been in place since July 2020.

Namcor's managing director, Immanuel Mulunga, over the weekend said the ministry's concerns are not related to the company as all Namcor service stations have obtained valid retail licences.

He said Namcor is too responsible to allow retail sites to operate without valid licences.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni, who was copied in on the letter, on Monday said whoever is investing in a local service station has to submit the necessary documents.

Uutoni said the local authority has to show potential investors where business and industrial areas are located.

He said the municipality has to determine whether the investment would provide the local authority sustainability.

"If an investor is submitting the required documents, of course a licence should be there. That's how we told the local authorities to deal with investors," he said.

Uutoni said some of the stations are built outside towns' boundaries.

"Maybe the same letter has been given to the traditional chiefs, I don't know," he said.

Shilumbu says she has already responded to the letter, but says she has not been able to reply to The Namibian due to battling fires ravaging her farm.

Alweendo has not responded to questions sent to him.