Namibia: Namport to Lease Container Terminal to Private Operator

The Namibia Ports Authority is looking for a private company to operate the new N$4 billion dollar container terminal at Walvis Bay.

This was announced by Namport's chief executive officer Andrew Kanime in an internal memo issued this week.

Kanime said after it's inauguration in 2019, the new port never handled the amounts of containers it was expected to.

Kanime attributed the decrease in the volumes of containers that have been handled at the port to various factors including the "expansion of other ports in the region; the deployment of larger size vessels by shipping lines and the concentration of volumes by shipping lines at ports with higher productivity and port efficiencies".

He said the process of looking for a private operator is being coordinated by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and that an expression of interest has been issued to the market "inviting potential investors to participate in the three project streams".

"As part of the initiatives to increase the volumes of containers handled at the Port of Walvis Bay and to increase the returns accruing from the investment in the new container terminal, consideration to have the terminal managed by a private operator is currently being explored," Kanime said.