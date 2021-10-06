Ghana: 500 Sunyani Traders Schooled in Bookkeeping

6 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

Sunyani — Traders in the Sunyani Municipality have been schooled on bookkeeping to enhance their skills to improve their business operations.

Similarly, the day's training with over 500 participants, equipped the women with the requisite knowledge to transform their businesses.

It was organised on Sunday by the Women In Entrepreneurship- Ghana (WIEG), a group promoting women empowerment.

Miss Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, President of WIEG in an interaction with the media said the training became necessary after it observed that most women lacked managerial skills to boost their operations.

He noted that the activity which also touched on good customer relations geared towards boosting the skills and techniques of the beneficiaries, adding "this can boost the local economy".

Speaking on the importance of the training, Miss Tweneboah-Koduah stated that "we are providing managerial services to them to boost their skills in their entrepreneurship. So we are doing bookkeeping so they can monitor progress."

Miss Tweneboah-Koduah said the investments of many market women had gone waste because they could not apply sound business practices.

"It was therefore, imperative that these traders adopt new strategies in line of their activities to keep them in business as well as home management to desist them from impulse," she stated.

She expressed optimism that the workshop would boost skills and techniques needed for their businesses to flourish.

Maame Akua Sakyi, a tomato seller, who was part of the trainees, said she did not write down activities she undertook during transactions which had led to loss of revenue, hence expressed gratitude to WIEG for the assistance.

