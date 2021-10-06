Ghana: At 2021world Teachers Day - Ebenezer Otto Adjudged Best Teacher ... Rev Sister Justina Kwakyewaa, Nelson Kwashie 1st, 2nd Runners Up

Sunyani — A 44- year- old visual Arts/ Ceramics teacher of the Winneba Senior High School (SHS) in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region, Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, was adjudged the overall best teacher for 2021.

Mr Otoo, a graduate teacher who had taught for 22 years took home a three bed room house as his prize.

Reverend Sister Justina Kwakyewaa of St. Francis Technical School in the Birim Central of the Eastern Region won the first runner up position. She took home a double cabin-pickup as a prize while Nelson Saviour Kwashie of Awutu Swinton SHS in the Awutu Senya of the Central Region won the second runner up prize with a saloon car.

Fifteen other teachers from the pre-school to the SHS and five non-teaching staff were also presented with various prizes for the occasion.

This came to light at this year's World Teachers' Day celebration held at Sunyani yesterday in the Bono Region.

The colourful event was on the theme: "Teachers wanted: Reclaiming teaching and learning for human-centered recovery."

The World Teachers Day held every year on October 5, was set aside globally to commemorate the adoption of a joint UNESCO and ILO recommendation on the status of the teacher.

The recommendation, which was adopted in the year 1966, serves as an instrument that defines teachers' professionals' responsibilities and rights to practice globally.

Ghana Teacher Prize (formerly known as the Best Teacher Award). The re-packaging of this award from the year 2018 had motivatedGhanaian teachers to put in their best in teaching and learning.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in a message delivered by its president, Philippa Larsen, commended government for the bold and pragmatic measures in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) issues in the country especially the procurement of vaccines to vaccinate Ghanaians to ensure that education systems were not closed down.

She, however, expressed worry for the inability of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour this year's Teacher's Day celebration held in Sunyani.

Mr Ebenezer Kojo Otoo, the overall best teacher, in a message expressed his gratitude to God as well as support from his wife, teachers among others, for their contribution in making sure he won the award.

He also thanked the government and the Ministry of Education for instituting the award scheme in a transparent manner which has made it possible for teachers in all over the country to be recognised.