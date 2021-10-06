Ghana: Former Ho MCE Bids Assembly Farewell

Ho — Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho in the Volta Region, Mr Prosper Pi-Bansa, bade an emotional farewell to the assembly on Friday, as he left office and also entreated the members to throw their weight behind his successor, Mr Divine Richard Bosson.

"I wish to thank all the honourable members, chiefs; heads of department, my staff and others who have contributed in one way or the other to the great heights and feats we have chalked so far.

"When we look back, we have cause to thank the good Lord for how far he has brought us and say Emmanuel, we have achieved some successes and taken very bold decisions that have helped to save the assembly," he said.

Mr Pi-Bansa pointed out that development was a process and not an event, adding that during his tenure the assembly safely set the ship of progress in motion and attained some remarkable successes, until the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ravaged the assembly's internally generated funds.

That, notwithstanding, he said the assembly devised some strategies which were still yielding good revenue inflows.

Furthermore, Mr Pi-Bansa said that a lot of work was done in the areas of school infrastructure, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, agriculture and sanitation.

He wished the incoming MCE well, saying: "I have no doubt that he will deliver and take the assembly to the next level."

Mr Pi-Bansa cautioned that the assembly was presently in financial difficulties struggling to stay afloat.

"It is only with a united front that we can overcome the obstacles and move ahead in strength and development," he told the house.

Meanwhile, the former MCE said that attaining a metropolitan status for Ho was in sight and that made a modern assembly office complex imperative.

Apart from that, Mr Pi-Bansa highlighted the need to strictly enforce the building code and the assembly's by-laws and also instill a culture of social discipline among the populace.

According to him, generating more revenue and ensuring fiscal discipline and prioritising expenditure were prerequisites for attaining a metropolitan status for Ho.