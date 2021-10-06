Ghana: FDA Cautions Against Use of Injectable Glutathione for Skin Lightening

6 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the use of injectable glutathione promoted on social media for skin lightening and bleaching correction.

According to the Authority, the injectable glutathione poses significant safety risk to users because of side effects, including toxic effects on the liver, kidneys and nervous system; and serious skin reaction known as 'Steven Johnson syndrome.'

The Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs Delese Darko, gave the advice in a press release issued and copied Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said glutathione affected the production of a pigment that gave the human skin colour (melanin) and may pose the risk of skin cancer with long-term use.

Mrs Darko stated that consumers were to note that no injectable glutathione or any other injectable skin lightening agent had been approved by the FDA for use.

"So far,there is no clinical evidence of the safety and effectiveness of these products and no published guidelines for correct dosage and duration for treatment," she stated.

She said the FDA did not approve products improperly manufactured and contained unknown harmful ingredients or contaminants.

"Apart from the dangers of the product itself, administering it under unsterile conditions or by people who are not certified to administer injectable preparation is unsafe and may lead to transmission of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C and Hepatitis B," she said.

Mrs Darko, therefore, advised consumers to seek the help of medical professionals certified for skin conditions and avoid buying injectable medicinal products online or from unauthorised and unqualified professionals.

