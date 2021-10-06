Nigeria: PDP LG Congress - Saraki Expresses Hope for 2023 Electoral Victory

Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that existing unity and peace in the opposition party in the state would ensure its victory in the next general election.

Saraki stated this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with journalists shortly after participating in the PDP's local government congress and membership e-registration exercise at his Ajikobi Ward in the Ilorin West LGA of the state.

Senator Saraki said that PDP is the only political party that is united and peaceful in the state and charged party members to spread the message of hope among people, said that the party is ready to provide political leadership in the state come 2023.

He said: "Let us all go and prepare for 2023 elections. It is clear that PDP government is what people want.

"We're committed and it's left for us to go all out and sell message of hope to our people. The PDP is the only one party in the state that's united and peaceful. For progress of the state, it's the PDP. We are ready to provide leadership come 2023."

Saraki added that the party has opened more leadership positions for women and youth, noted that it is all about bringing greater inclusion.

Speaking on the e-registration exercise of the party, the party leader described the process as transparent and capable of reducing sharp practices, saying that the PDP has the most modern way of data base for all its members.

He also said that the party now has a better of running its affairs, adding that the registration process is in line with the global best practices.

High point of the event was the consensus arrangements used to elect local government party officials through affirmation, in the congress that was witnessed by party stalwarts among large crowd of party members in the state.

Meanwhile, reports from other local government councils in the state revealed that the PDP local government congresses were held in a free and peaceful manner.

Reports from Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Moro and Asa Local Government Councils that make up the Kwara Central Senatorial District of the state showed that members of the party were seen on line without any hindrance to be part of the exercise.

A PDP Youth leader in Ilorin East Local Government Council, Mr. Tajudeen Raji Are, told journalists that, the exercise was devoid of rancour.

The youth leader, who lauded the leadership style of Saraki for the peaceful conduct of the local government congresses across the local government and other councils in the state, said that the exercise has further cemented cordial relationship among the PDP members in the state.

Also in Kwara South senatorial and Kwara North Senatorial, PDP members were also came out in large numbers to be part of the exercise.

The local government congresses of the PDP witnessed the emergence of the local government councils executive through consensus.