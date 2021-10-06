Egypt: Lebanese Speaker Greets Sisi On October War Victory

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sent a cable of greetings Wednesday to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion marking the 48th anniversary of the 6th of October War Victory.

In his cable, the Lebanese parliament speaker said, Egypt and its people have presented a model of courage and sacrifice through the 6th of October war that was a battle of dignity for Egyptians and the entire Arab nation.

He extended his heartfelt greetings to the Egyptian people and the Egyptian Armed Forces on the glorious occasion, wishing the Egyptian leadership more success toward achieving progress and prosperity and the Egyptian people more security and stability.

MENA