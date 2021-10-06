Egypt: Sisi Attends Armed Forces Seminar On Occasion of October War Victory

6 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended on Wednesday the 34th educational symposium themed "October 73 and crossing to the future" at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

The event is organized by the Armed Forces on the occasion of the country's celebrations marking the 48th anniversary of the glorious October war victory.

It was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanafi Gebali and Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razik, as well as ministers, state officials and Army officers.

The celebration started with verses from the Holy Quran.

