Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects Works On €4 Million Atibie Hospital Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo began his three-day tour of the Eastern Region on Tuesday with an inspection on the retooling and re-equipping of the Kwahu-Atibie Hospital and the 47-kilometre Mpraeso-Hweehwee- Oyimso.

President Akufo-Addo first visited the Atibie Hospital, which is part of a €40 million contract award to Messrs Contracta Construzion Italia S.R.L. for the retooling and equipping of four selected health facilities in the Eastern Region.

The project, which commenced in October 2019, involves work on the KOM Presbyterian Clinic at Aburi, Atibie Hospital in Kwahu, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, and the Kibi Government Hospital.

The project, which is 70% complete, is expected to be completed on 24th November 2021.

At Mpraeso, President Akufo-Addo inspected work on the reconstruction of the 47km Mpraeso-Hweehwee-Oyimso road, whose contract was awarded on 21st December 2020, and is expected to be completed on 17th July 2023.

When completed, the road construction will bring relief to both motorists and pedestrians, reduce vehicle operating costs, reduce travelling time, facilitate the movement of goods and services, as well as serve as an alternative link to the Ashanti region through Oyimso to Asante Akyem Agogo.