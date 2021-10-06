Liberia: Police Charge PLP SG

The Liberia National Police (LNP) on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 charged and sent to court the Secretary-General of the opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) defendant David Beyan for illegal possession of a firearm and spreading of falsehood.

Beyan's charges came on Tuesday after he recently alleged that some unknown men shot him while he was en route from Margibi County to Monrovia.

But police say their investigation shows that Beyan allegedly shot himself with a firearm in his own vehicle.

Defendant Beyan was sent to the Paynesville Magisterial Court awaiting prosecution.

Prior to being charged by police, Beyan's own party, PLP suspended him for "lying that he was shot by unknown armed robbers" around 3 am on Friday, 24 September 2021 on his way home to Monrovia from Kakata, Margibi County.

The PLP executives' decision to suspend Beyan followed the police's preliminary investigation which is said to have proved otherwise.

Beyan was reported to have alleged that he noticed four persons riding on two motorbikes were tailing him from Mount Barclay, claiming that they overpowered him on the Parker Paint road in Paynesville and shot him.