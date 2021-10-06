Liberia: Police Charge PLP SG

6 October 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters And Winston W. Parley

The Liberia National Police (LNP) on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 charged and sent to court the Secretary-General of the opposition People's Liberation Party (PLP) defendant David Beyan for illegal possession of a firearm and spreading of falsehood.

Beyan's charges came on Tuesday after he recently alleged that some unknown men shot him while he was en route from Margibi County to Monrovia.

But police say their investigation shows that Beyan allegedly shot himself with a firearm in his own vehicle.

Defendant Beyan was sent to the Paynesville Magisterial Court awaiting prosecution.

Prior to being charged by police, Beyan's own party, PLP suspended him for "lying that he was shot by unknown armed robbers" around 3 am on Friday, 24 September 2021 on his way home to Monrovia from Kakata, Margibi County.

The PLP executives' decision to suspend Beyan followed the police's preliminary investigation which is said to have proved otherwise.

Beyan was reported to have alleged that he noticed four persons riding on two motorbikes were tailing him from Mount Barclay, claiming that they overpowered him on the Parker Paint road in Paynesville and shot him.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X