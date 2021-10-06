Liberia: Court Orders ANC Man's Release

Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie has ordered Monrovia City Court Magistrate Jomah Jallah to immediately release from detention opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) stalwart Jethro S.K. Harris has been jailed for his Facebook post expressing concerns against recent waves of reported ritualistic killings here.

Magistrate Jallah jailed defendant Harris Monday, 4 October 2021 after failing to grant the opposition ANC partisan bail following multiple police charges against the accused of his Facebook post.

But Judge Willie ordered the subordinate court magistrate to sign and approve the bail bond filed by defendant Harris' lawyers, adjudicate and dispose of the case within the maximum period of 30 days.

Judge Willie's mandate came Tuesday, 5 October after an appeal filed by lawyers representing the Alternative National Congress who have termed Magistrate Jallah's failure to sign their bail bond as biased.

Defendant Harris' lawyers informed Criminal Court "A" that their client was charged by police for allegedly raising false public alarms and making false statements, arguing that the charges were a misdemeanor of the second degree.

According to the defense lawyers, their client was brought to and they prepared a valid criminal appearance bond to secure Harris' release.

The defense however lamented that Magistrate Jallh failed to sign the criminal appearance bond after he made them wait for more than two hours at the court.

However, Magistrate Jallah said he didn't refuse to sign the bail bond submitted by ANC's legal representation, noting that he told the lawyers to wait so that he could consider all conditions and be satisfied legally before approving the bail bond.

Magistrate Jallah argued that as far as he is concerned, ANC lawyers just wasted their time and energy for bringing him on summary proceedings at the Criminal Court "A" because he didn't refuse to sign the bail bond and release Harris.

Meanwhile, Judge Willie ruled during the chamber session that Magistrate Jallah was not in the wrong to have informed the petitioners that he was prepared to sign the bail bonds, but that he needed to take into consideration the satisfaction of all the legal requirements.

According to Judge Willie, Magistrate Jallah is instructed to approve the bond based on his own admission along with the human sureties.