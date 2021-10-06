Rwandan Children Sent to Israel for Heart Treatment

Three Rwandan children with congenital heart disease were on Monday, October 4, 2021, sent to Israel for life-saving heart surgery.

The development is through an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Save a Child's Heart, an Israeli-based international non-profit organisation, with a mission of saving children with congenital and acquired heart defects who have almost no chance of surviving to adulthood in their native countries.

"I am very happy that my child is going to receive treatment. I was worried about his future, but going forward it will not be the case. I am very grateful to the Government of Rwanda and Save a Child's Heart that made this possible," said Olive Uwineza who went with her one-year-old child to Israel.

14-year-old Miriam Ngendahayo who is among the beneficiaries of the surgery is optimistic about the medical procedure, which she says could help improve her academic performance.

"Because of my health condition, I miss classes often, which affects my academic performance. I am happy that this will no longer be the case after the surgery," she explained.

Ron Adam, the Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda who accompanied the three children to the Kigali International Airport commended the partnership between Israel and Rwanda that is saving lives of Rwandan children.

He added that it is expected that 10 more children will be sent to Israel in the coming month.

So far, in total, 22 Rwandan children went for treatment in Israel under the partnership between Save a Child's Heart and the Government of Rwanda.

According to Simon Fisher, Executive Director of Save a Child's Heart, the number is expected to increase.

"Another effort is underway to bring a group of children from Rwanda to Israel for life-saving"

According to a new agreement signed between the Israeli organization and the Rwandan Ministry of Health this year, 70 more children will be sent to Israel in the coming years.

"As part of the MoU, the two sides expressed intentions to also promote the training of a local team that will be able to treat children with heart disease in Rwanda through training in Israel and in neighbouring countries. We hope that the MOU will be implemented in the coming months," Fisher added.