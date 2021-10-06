Rwanda/Uganda: A Look At the New Uganda Cranes That Amavubi Will Face Tomorrow

The football battle between the Uganda Cranes and Amavubi Stars is one that fans have really enjoyed through the years.

Many Rwandans still savour the memories of that 2004 Afcon qualification campaign where Rwanda stunned Uganda in Kampala and went on to book a ticket to play in the continental competition.

Since then, the two countries have faced each other multiple times, and their squads have been evolving over the years.

The last encounter between Amavubi and the Cranes was in January this year in Cameroon during CHAN 2020, where they played a goalless draw.

The rivalry is set to be renewed yet again on October 7 and 10, in the qualifiers of the 2022 World Cup.

Rwanda will be up against a Cranes team that has had several changes recently, and in this story, Times Sports looks at some new changes in the Cranes.

The return of coach Micho and his defensive style

The last time Amavubi played against Uganda early this year, it was Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry who was at the helm of the team.

He led the Cranes to a disappointing show at the CHAN 2020 tourney where they were eliminated in the group stages, and only managed to garner one point from the three matches they played.

McKinstry parted ways with the team, and currently, Serbian Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic is the head coach, returning for a second stint.

Micho is known for being defensive and usually deploys two defensive midfielders.

In an interview with a local Ugandan television this year, he said he plays a defensive game with the Cranes, because Uganda is among the best defending nations in Africa. Here, he noted that he wants to leverage on that.

In the match against Rwanda, he has defensive midfielders like Khalid Aucho and Taddeo Lwanga at his disposal. However, he may not employ the two at the same time, since in his two most recent games, he has been using only one specifically Aucho.

Whether he deploys one or two defensive midfielders or not, Rwanda may have to expect a physical game from Uganda.

Bobosi Byaruhanga, and more new blood in the team

19-year-old creative midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga is one of the new players that are currently playing for the Cranes.

He was selected to start in both the recent qualifiers games that Uganda played against Kenya and Mali.

Rwanda may have had an acquaintance with him during the CHAN 2020 tournament, and they will have more of him as part of the full Ugandan team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He has not quite achieved a lot for the team so far, but at Vipers Sports Club where he plays, he has exhibited an eye for goal and more good qualities.

He was also part of the Uganda under 20 team that were finalists at the 2020 Afcon U20 in Mauritania.

Another new player in the team is wide-midfielder Ibrahim "Tiger" Orit Orit, a direct player who runs in spaces.

No Farouk Miya, Emma Okwi, Murushid Jjuuko

Starman Farouk Miya is not in the team that will play against Rwanda. He has not featured for the Cranes in the qualifying campaign.

The midfielder, 23, has been one of the most prolific goal scorers for the team in the past few years, and he is remembered for having netted the goal that got them to the Afcon tournament in 2016, after more than 30 years of absence.

In addition, central defender Murushid Jjuuko will not take part in the game, having been shown a red card in the Mali match.

Captain Emmanuel Okwi was also left out by the technical team, arguably because of issues related to his form.

Rwanda is in Group E with Uganda, Mali and Kenya.

Mali leads the group with four points, followed by Kenya with two points, Uganda is third with two points as well, while Rwanda is fourth with one point.