Rwanda: Govt Pledges Support to Loan Distressed Teachers

Teachers are seeking the help of the government to pay back the loans they acquired from their saving and credit cooperative, Umwalimu Sacco, arguing that the coronavirus has eroded their jobs and incomes.

The appeal was made during the celebrations of World Teacher's Day on October 5.

Jean Bosco Bunabucya, the Chairman of the Private Schools Association who made the case, said that private school teachers have been hit hard when it comes to paying back these loans.

"They took loans and when the Covid-19 pandemic came, some of the schools dissolved their contracts and they were unable to pay back, and up to now they still have that problem," he said. "It is why we come today to ask for help in finding a solution to this problem because these teachers are having a hard time paying back when some don't even have jobs in the first place."

Laurence Uwambaje, Director General of Umwalimu Sacco, said that they know this problem but as a financial institution they also have rules to follow.

"They asked us to waive the interest rates but is practically impossible. What we did is to restructure their loans and extend the payment period because we understand the circumstances they are in," she added.

Addressing the issue Valentine Uwamariya, the Education Minister, said that they will work with Umwalimu Sacco to find a solution.

"We cannot say we have a solution at the moment, this is a situation that requires us to sit and conduct discussions with the concerned parties and find a solution to the problem" she added.

Meanwhile, Umwalimu Sacco awarded motorcycles to the top five teachers who have used their loans to create businesses and create more job opportunities for others.

Stella Christine Manishimwe, a primary school teacher who was among the awarded teachers, who used the loan she was given to open a carpentry business urged her fellow teachers to use the opportunities they are given and venture into business opportunities that will boost their income.

Manishimwe added that even though teachers do not have the highest income, they should make good use of Umwalimu Sacco, which is there to help them financially.