Rwanda: All Juvenile Inmates Pass National Exams

All the 27 juveniles who sat for the national examinations passed, with four from O'Level passing in first division.

Out of the 27 candidates, 23 were PLE candidates and 15 of them passed in division while the rest were in second division.

All the four candidates in O'Level were in first division

The exam results were released on Monday.

While commenting on the fate of these juveniles, SSP Pelly Uwera Gakwaya, the Spokesperson for Rwanda Correctional Services said they will for presidential decisions.

"For now we don't know what is next," Gakwaya said.

She added that in previous years they most got chances to get out of the prison by presidential pardon and continue their studies.

Gakwaya further explained that there is no big difference compared to previous performance,

"They always perform well but now we thank God that they now all performed well and we are happy for that," she said

Talking about the reasons behind their success she said that they had enough time to revise, through past papers, and their teachers always helped them in revision.

All juvenile candidates were boys.