Rwanda: Rubavu to Host Beach Handball Tournament

5 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The 15th edition of the national beach handball tournament will take place from October 9-10 at the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District.

Over 16 teams are expected to compete in the annual event.

According to the Rwanda Handball Federation Secretary General, Joel Niyokwizera, everything is ready for the two-day tournament that will comprise different categories of seniors in both genders, as well as veterans.

"Everything is set for the tournament and we expect a remarkable event due to the high turn up. We are back in business and we hope to organize the best tournament," Niyokwizera said

In 2019, Police won the title in the men's category after beating Kigoma while in the women's fray Kiziguro defeated University of Rwanda, Remera campus.

Men

Pool A: Police HBC, UR-Nyarugenge, UR-Nyagatare, UR-Rusizi and Nyakabanda

Pool B: UR-Gikondo, UR-Remera, UR-Huye, UR-Rukara and UR-Rwamagana

Women

Pool: UR-Remera, UR-Rukara and UR-Gikondo

Pool: UR-Huye, UR-Nyarugenge and UR-Rwamagana

